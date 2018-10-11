About this product

Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.



Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Sour Apple X Animal Cookies



Description: The perfect dab for Autumnal bliss! Get ready for a sweet and relaxing high with this true hybrid. Earthy but almost pastry-like aromas will get your mouth watering for our Apple Fritter Diamonds!