About this product
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Sour Apple X Animal Cookies
The perfect dab for Autumnal bliss! Get ready for a sweet and relaxing high with this true hybrid. Earthy but almost pastry-like aromas will get your mouth watering for our Apple Fritter Diamonds!
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.