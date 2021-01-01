Noble Nectar
Unicorn Poop Single Source LIVE Diamonds 7G (B#697)
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) GMO X Sophisticated Lady
Description: Magical from seed to sale, this single sourced stain is a farm favorite!
Quantity: 7G Baller Jar
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!