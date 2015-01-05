Banana Breath Flawless (Single Source) LIVE Plasma (B#760)
by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
Lineage / Blend: (Indica) Banana OG X Mendobreath F2
Description: Sweet and fruity but with a little funk! This strain will keep the aromas potent with comfy indica effects.
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
398 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Noble Nectar
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
