Noble Nectar
Coconut on the Beach VVS LIVE Plasma (B#683)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
VVS: Our Very Very Special Line includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Blue Haze X Durban Poison
Description: Our Coconut OTB will immediately transport you to somewhere with sunshine and beach waves crashing! This yummy cross hybrid has strong aromas and flavor for a delicious smoking experience!
Blue Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
