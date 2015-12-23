About this product

VVS: Our Very Very Special Line includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.



Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Blue Haze X Durban Poison



Description: Our Coconut OTB will immediately transport you to somewhere with sunshine and beach waves crashing! This yummy cross hybrid has strong aromas and flavor for a delicious smoking experience!