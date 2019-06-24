Banana Milkshake Flawless (Single Source) LIVE Diamonds (B#710)
by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.
Lineage / Blend: Banana OG X Cherry Pie X Strawberry Diesel
Description: Fruit salad...yummy, yummy. This trifecta of fruity strains blends together deliciously into the perfect hybrid.
About this strain
Banana OG
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
395 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
