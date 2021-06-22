Banana Runtz Distillate 2.5 Gram All in One Disposable
About this product
-Clean, smooth and potent experience
-Long lasting and noticeable effects
-This device is rechargeable and does comes with charging cord included in pack!
-This device is rechargeable and does comes with charging cord included in pack!
-Sleek and discrete design that fits right in your pocket!
-Instant relief with each puff
-Euphoric effects to ease your mind!
About this strain
Banana Runts is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Banana OG with Runtz. This high profile strain is believed to promote a sense of balance. Consumers who have smoked Banana Runtz say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and aroused. This strain is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make you feel paranoid or anxious. In terms of flavor, Banana Runtz tastes tropical and fruity, with notes of tobacco and tree fruit shining through. The history of this strain is unknown, but some cannabis connoisseurs tell us this is the same strain as Banana Punch. The original breeder of this strain is Solfire Gardens. Strains similar to Banana Runtz include Peanut Butter Souffle (aka PB Souffle), Tangerine Power, and Lime OG.
Banana Runtz effects
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Achievements / Accolades
2020 1st Place Cowboy Cup Winner - Liquid BHO
2020 LeafLink List Winner - Fastest Growing Concentrate Company
2021 1st Place Jack Herer Cup - Liquid Hydrocarbon
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Live Resin
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Extraction Facility
2021 LeafLink List Winner - Best Advertising
2022 Cannabis Business Times - #5 Best Places to Work
2022 1st Place Genetraders Resin Cup Winner - Peach Maraschino Rosin
2022 1st Place Genetraders National Resin Cup Winner - Orangeade Rosin