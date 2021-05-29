About this product

VVS: Our Very Very Special Line includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.

THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.



Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Midnight Cookie X Durban Poison



Description: A little dab of heaven is what you get with this popular blend! The mix of sweet and savory creates a blissful high.