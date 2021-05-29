Loading…
Blissful Cookie VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#576)

by Noble Nectar
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

VVS: Our Very Very Special Line includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.

Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Midnight Cookie X Durban Poison

Description: A little dab of heaven is what you get with this popular blend! The mix of sweet and savory creates a blissful high.

About this strain

Picture of Durban Poison
Durban Poison

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Durban Poison effects

Reported by real people like you
2,462 people told us about effects:
Energetic
65% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!