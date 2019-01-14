Bright Wedding Flawless (Single Source) LIVE Plasma (B#776)
by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
Lineage / Blend: Dayglow X Wedding Crasher
Description: It is definitely a nice day for some Bright Wedding! You’ll be hearing church bells as you taste this delicious strain.
About this strain
Wedding Crasher
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Wedding Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
