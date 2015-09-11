About this product

Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.



THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.



Lineage / Blend: Cherry OG X Turbo Diesel



Description: Sweet, sour and DRIPPING with flavor. This strain is a potent hit with a euphoric lift and earthy undertones!