Cherry Diesel Flawless (Single Source) LIVE Diamonds (B#607)
by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.
Lineage / Blend: Cherry OG X Turbo Diesel
Description: Sweet, sour and DRIPPING with flavor. This strain is a potent hit with a euphoric lift and earthy undertones!
About this strain
Cherry OG
Cherry OG, also known as "Cherry OG Kush," and "OG Cherry," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain by Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG is believed to bred from a cross of Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors.
Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
