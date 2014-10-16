Noble Nectar
GMO Single Source LIVE Plasma (B#550)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
Strain: GMO Plasma
Lineage / Blend: ChemDawg x Girl Scout Cookies (Indica)
Description: Regardless of what you have heard about this strain, this funky terp profile cannot be ignored
Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
