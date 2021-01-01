Loading…
Coldstone Flawless (Single Source) LIVE Plasma (B#754)

by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.

Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) gelato #41 X Creamsicle #4

Description: You’ll want bowl after bowl of this delicious strain! Sweet and creamy undertones with a smooth finish, this strain is the perfect little bite!

About this strain

Picture of Gelato #41
Gelato #41

Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California. 

Gelato #41 effects

Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
