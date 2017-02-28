Loading…
Logo for the brand Noble Nectar

Noble Nectar

Orange Sangria VVS LIVE Plasma (B#589)

HybridTHC 20%CBD

VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.

Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Bubba Kush + Tangie Dream +GG4

Description: You’ll want to be sitting on a porch, enjoying the summer breeze with a side of this delicious little hybrid. Orange Sangria is what’s on the menu!

Tangie Dream effects

14 people told us about effects:
Creative
57% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
21% of people say it helps with ptsd
