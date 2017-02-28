About this product

VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.



Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Bubba Kush + Tangie Dream +GG4



Description: You’ll want to be sitting on a porch, enjoying the summer breeze with a side of this delicious little hybrid. Orange Sangria is what’s on the menu!