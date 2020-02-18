About this product

This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.



THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.



Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Wedding Cake x Fruity Pebbles



Description: This one is a party in your soul! Let's have a kiki.