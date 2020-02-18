Loading…
Logo for the brand Noble Nectar

Noble Nectar

Confetti Cake VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#573)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.

THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.

Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Wedding Cake x Fruity Pebbles

Description: This one is a party in your soul! Let's have a kiki.

Wedding Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!