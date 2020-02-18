Noble Nectar
Confetti Cake VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#573)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.
Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Wedding Cake x Fruity Pebbles
Description: This one is a party in your soul! Let's have a kiki.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
