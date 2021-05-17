Forbidden Zkittles x Distillate & Kief Infused 1g Preroll
About this product
100% Flower (NO SHAKE/NO TRIM)
Infused with premium distillate & kief
Comes with a glass tip to elevate your experience
Long lasting-euphoric- leveled high
Smooth burn all the way through, packed evenly & efficently!
Great for your mid day smoke break or evening unwinding!
BE A BOSS WITH JEFE!
About this strain
A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.
Forbidden Zkittlez effects
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Achievements / Accolades
2020 1st Place Cowboy Cup Winner - Liquid BHO
2020 LeafLink List Winner - Fastest Growing Concentrate Company
2021 1st Place Jack Herer Cup - Liquid Hydrocarbon
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Live Resin
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Extraction Facility
2021 LeafLink List Winner - Best Advertising
2022 Cannabis Business Times - #5 Best Places to Work
2022 1st Place Genetraders Resin Cup Winner - Peach Maraschino Rosin
2022 1st Place Genetraders National Resin Cup Winner - Orangeade Rosin