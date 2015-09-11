Noble Nectar
Cherry Diesel LIVE Single Source Flawless Plasma (B#607)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
Lineage / Blend: Cherry OG X Turbo Diesel
Description: Sweet, sour and DRIPPING with flavor. This strain is a potent hit with a euphoric lift and earthy undertones!
Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
