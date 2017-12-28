Loading…
Logo for the brand Noble Nectar

Noble Nectar

Blissful Cookie VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#576)

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

VVS: Our Very Very Special Line includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.

THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.

Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Midnight Cookie X Durban Poison

Description: A little dab of heaven is what you get with this popular blend! The mix of sweet and savory creates a blissful high.

Durban Poison effects

Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!