Logo for the brand Noble Nectar

Noble Nectar

Unicorn Poop Single Source LIVE Diamonds 14G (B#697)

About this product

Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.

THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.

Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) GMO X Sophisticated Lady

Description: Magical from seed to sale, this single sourced stain is a farm favorite!

Quantity: 14G Baller Jar
