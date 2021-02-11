Noble Nectar
CBD PREROLL- CITRON (DELTA-10 INFUSED) 4-pack (B#16194)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Noble Nectar provides trusted and tested Delta-10 infused pre-rolls (COA Available) in single and 4-packs. This flower is perfectly portioned for a balanced CBD/THC experience!
