Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.



Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Tahoe OG X Alien Kush



Description: This strain is truly out of this world tasty! A combination of lemon and pine smells and flavors will hit hard with this hybrid favorite!