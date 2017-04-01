Noble Nectar
ALIEN OG SINGLE SOURCE LIVE PLASMA (B#531)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Tahoe OG X Alien Kush
Description: This strain is truly out of this world tasty! A combination of lemon and pine smells and flavors will hit hard with this hybrid favorite!
Alien Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
