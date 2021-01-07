Loading…
Gusher & Cream Flawless (Single Source) LIVE Diamonds (B#755)

by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 24%CBD
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.

THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.

Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Gushers X Creamsicle #4

Description: You can taste the flavor in this gushy-creamy strain! This lineage makes the perfect kind of hybrid for a relaxing high.

Gushers

Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

Gushers effects

94 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
23% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Noble Nectar
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.

Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.

Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:

Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.

VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.