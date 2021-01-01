Treat yourself this holiday season with one of our fantastic and festive Noble Nectar Holiday Kits!

For the FLAWLESS Concentrates kit this year we have combined our award-winning Flawless Live Resin Diamonds with our Flawless Live Resin Plasma bringing patients FOUR different strains to experience in one kit! This kit also comes with a limited edition custom Noble Nectar dab tool, as well as a Noble Nectar sticker for the truest of fans. It is then completed with a beautifully branded Noble Nectar gift box and a bow to add on right before patients purchase. Help us help you give the gift of good health through clean medicine to all your patients this holiday season!



Strains Included in the Flawless (Single Source) Concentrates Kit -



(1 g) of LIVE Diamonds - Cherry Diesel (B#607)



(1 g) of LIVE Diamonds - Tropaya (B#750)



(1 g) of LIVE Plasma - Wedding Crasher (B#533)



(1 g) of LIVE Plasma - Grease Monkey (B#606)



***BAKERS DOZEN SPECIAL*** BUY ANY 12 HOLIDAY KITS AND GET A LIVE RESIN CONCENTRATE KIT FOR $0.01!!!



$50 wholesale // $100 MSRP (We encourage you to stay at the MSRP cost)