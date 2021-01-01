Treat yourself this holiday season with one of our fantastic and festive Noble Nectar Holiday Kits! We are SO excited to release the NEW ADDITION of our DRIZZLE Concentrates kit this year - bringing you THREE different .6 (g) Premium Rosin Jams for your patients to experience! This kit also comes with a custom limited edition Noble Nectar dab tool, as well as a Noble Nectar sticker for the truest of fans. It is then thoughtfully packaged in a beautifully branded Noble Nectar gift box complete with a bow to add right before patients purchase.



Help US help YOU give the gift of good health through clean medicine to all your patients this holiday season!



Strains Included in the Drizzle (Solventless) Concentrates Kit -



0.6 (g) of Premium Live Rosin Jam - Tropaya (R#22)



0.6 (g) of Premium Live Rosin Jam - Lava Cake (R#30)



0.6 (g) of Premium Live Rosin Jam - Papaya Melonz (R#28)



***BAKERS DOZEN SPECIAL*** BUY ANY 12 HOLIDAY KITS AND GET A LIVE RESIN CONCENTRATE KIT FOR $0.01!!!



$50 wholesale // $100 MSRP (We encourage you to stay at the MSRP cost)