About this product
Treat yourself this holiday season with one of our fantastic and festive Noble Nectar Holiday Kits! For the cartridge kit this year we have included four different strains of our award-winning Flawless Live Resin Cartridges! This kit also comes with a battery and charger as well as a Noble Nectar sticker for the truest of fans. It is then completed with a beautifully branded Noble Nectar gift box with a bow to add on right before patients purchase. Help us help you give the gift of good health and good medicine to all your patients this holiday!
Strains included in the Flawless Cartridge Holiday Kit:
(.6g) of White Cherry Wedding Cake LIVE Resin (B#532)
(.6g) of Peanut Butter Sunshine LIVE Resin (B#793)
(.6g) of Grease Monkey LIVE Resin (B#777)
(.6g) of Shotgun Wedding LIVE Resin (B#752)
***BAKERS DOZEN SPECIAL*** BUY ANY 12 HOLIDAY KITS AND GET A LIVE RESIN CONCENTRATE KIT FOR $0.01!!!
$50 wholesale // $100 MSRP (We encourage you to stay at the MSRP cost)
About this brand
Noble Nectar
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
