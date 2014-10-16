About this product

Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.



THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.



Lineage / Blend: ChemDawg x Girl Scout Cookies (Indica)



Description: Regardless of what you have heard about this strain, this funky terp profile cannot be ignored