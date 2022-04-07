Jealousy Flower x LIVE Fruity Loops OG Plasma (Infused 1g Preroll)
About this product
-Jealousy- 100% Flower NO SHAKE and NO TRIM
-Infused with Fruity Loops OG Single Source Live Plasma
-Hybrid Flower - Hybrid Diamonds
-Comes With a Glass Tip to Elevate Your Session to The Next Level!
-Long lasting and Potent Effects
-Great for Relaxation and Relief for Anytime of The Day!
-No Running Along Pre-roll whatsoever
About this strain
Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy is 17% THC, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with spicy aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.