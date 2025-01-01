About this product
JEFE 2G Live Resin MINI Geekbar-Style Disposable
-Activated by Inhale or Button for Larger Hits
-2 Gram Tank
-Large 310mAh battery
-Type C Fast Charging Port
-10 Sec Preheat Function- Press 2 Times
-2 Different Heat Settings- Press 3 Times
-Turn on and Off- Press 5 Times
-Anti-Clogging Technology - To Ensure you Enjoy Every Last Drop!
About this brand
Noble Nectar
Noble Nectar, a premier cannabis extraction company, has been family owned and operated since its inception in fall 2019. Located in Noble, Oklahoma, we offer a wide variety of high-quality products available in over 600 dispensaries across the state, catering to OMMA medical cannabis patients. Our knowledgeable team is committed to maintaining the highest standards in patient care through our exceptional products. At Noble Nectar, our primary mission is to provide top-notch medicine to the people of Oklahoma, always putting our patients first.
Our premier line of concentrates is made exclusively from full-nug runs and includes Flawless Live Resin and Solventless Hash Rosin Concentrates. In addition to these products, we have recently launched a new range of offerings, including distillate, live resin and live hash rosin vape pods, wraps, pre-rolls, JEFE disposable vapes, and an array of delicious live resin and live rosin edibles - all crafted with the utmost care and precision. Trust us to deliver the best cannabis products in Oklahoma!
#STAYNOBLE
Achievements / Accolades
2024 1st Place Best In Grass - Grape Gas Rosin
2023 1st Place Cowboy Cup Winner - Liquid BHO
2023 Cannabis Business Times - #2 Best Places to Work
2022 #1 Hottest Cannabis Brands in Oklahoma - MJ Brand Insights
2022 1st Place Genetraders National Resin Cup - Orangeade Rosin
2022 1st Place Genetraders Resin Cup - Peach Maraschino Rosin
2022 Cannabis Business Times - #5 Best Places to Work
2021 LeafLink List Winner - Best Advertising
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Extraction Facility
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Live Resin
2021 1st Place Jack Herer Cup - Liquid Hydrocarbon
2020 1st Place Cowboy Cup Winner - Liquid BHO
2020 LeafLink List Winner - Fastest Growing Concentrate Company
License(s)
- OK, US: PAAA-VJZG-KNP6
