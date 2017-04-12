About this product
JEFE 5G Live Resin Geekbar-Style Disposable - Bubblegum Glue (H)
by Noble Nectar
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
Bubblegum Kush, also known as "Bubble Gum Kush," is an 80% indica marijuana strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.
