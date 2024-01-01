JEFE 5G Live Resin Geekbar-Style Disposable - Peach Maraschino (H)

by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

JEFE 5G Live Resin Geekbar-Style Disposable

-Activated by Inhale or Button for Larger Hits
-Extra Large 5 Gram Tank
-Extra Large 650mAh battery
-Type C Fast Charging Port
-10 Sec Preheat Function- Press 2 Times
-2 Different Heat Settings- Press 3 Times
-Turn on and Off- Press 5 Times
-Anti-Clogging Technology - To Ensure you Enjoy Every Last Drop!

About this strain

Peach Maraschino is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peach Ringz and Maraschino. This strain is a balanced hybrid, combining characteristics from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Peach Maraschino is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a versatile and well-rounded cannabis experience. Peach Maraschino takes the delicious flavors of Peach Ringz and combines them with the enticing qualities of Maraschino. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Peach Maraschino include a combination of relaxation and euphoria. Users often report feeling uplifted and creative, with a gentle and calming body sensation. This balanced high makes Peach Maraschino suitable for various activities and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peach Maraschino to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mild pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can provide relief from emotional distress, while its potential relaxation may alleviate physical discomfort and tension. Bred by Compound Genetics, Peach Maraschino features a flavor profile that combines the fruity and peachy notes from its Peach Ringz lineage with the sweet and cherry-like undertones of Maraschino. This fusion of flavors adds depth to the overall experience of consuming Peach Maraschino. The dominant terpene found in Peach Maraschino is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its potential relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of Peach Maraschino can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Peach Maraschino's balanced effects, intricate flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits make it a sought-after hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Peach Maraschino, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Noble Nectar
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.

Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.

Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:

Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.

VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.

Achievements / Accolades
2020 1st Place Cowboy Cup Winner - Liquid BHO
2020 LeafLink List Winner - Fastest Growing Concentrate Company
2021 1st Place Jack Herer Cup - Liquid Hydrocarbon
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Live Resin
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Extraction Facility
2021 LeafLink List Winner - Best Advertising
2022 Cannabis Business Times - #5 Best Places to Work
2022 1st Place Genetraders Resin Cup Winner - Peach Maraschino Rosin
2022 1st Place Genetraders National Resin Cup Winner - Orangeade Rosin

License(s)

  • OK, US: PAAA-VJZG-KNP6
