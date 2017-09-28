JEFE 5G Live Resin Geekbar-Style Disposable - Pineapple Express (S)

by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

JEFE 5G Live Resin Geekbar-Style Disposable

-Activated by Inhale or Button for Larger Hits
-Extra Large 5 Gram Tank
-Extra Large 650mAh battery
-Type C Fast Charging Port
-10 Sec Preheat Function- Press 2 Times
-2 Different Heat Settings- Press 3 Times
-Turn on and Off- Press 5 Times
-Anti-Clogging Technology - To Ensure you Enjoy Every Last Drop!

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Noble Nectar
Noble Nectar
Shop products
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.

Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.

Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:

Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.

VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.

Achievements / Accolades
2020 1st Place Cowboy Cup Winner - Liquid BHO
2020 LeafLink List Winner - Fastest Growing Concentrate Company
2021 1st Place Jack Herer Cup - Liquid Hydrocarbon
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Live Resin
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Extraction Facility
2021 LeafLink List Winner - Best Advertising
2022 Cannabis Business Times - #5 Best Places to Work
2022 1st Place Genetraders Resin Cup Winner - Peach Maraschino Rosin
2022 1st Place Genetraders National Resin Cup Winner - Orangeade Rosin

License(s)

  • OK, US: PAAA-VJZG-KNP6
Notice a problem?Report this item