About this product
-Premium quality vaping experience is achieved with the superior CCell Dart battery.
-Ceramic Heating technology replaces the wick based coils for a more pure flavor and powerful potency
-Heating and vaporizing extract consistently to achieve the purest taste and increased vapor production
-These pods will help all your needs on achieving a quality and stress relieving high
-It’s discrete! Perfect size to fit right in your pocket for on the go medicating!
About this strain
Kosher Kush, also known as "Kosher OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Kosher Kush is currently offered in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Historically, this strain has neen named a winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011. The effects of Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Achievements / Accolades
2020 1st Place Cowboy Cup Winner - Liquid BHO
2020 LeafLink List Winner - Fastest Growing Concentrate Company
2021 1st Place Jack Herer Cup - Liquid Hydrocarbon
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Live Resin
2021 Herbage Magazine Audience Choice - Best Extraction Facility
2021 LeafLink List Winner - Best Advertising
2022 Cannabis Business Times - #5 Best Places to Work
2022 1st Place Genetraders Resin Cup Winner - Peach Maraschino Rosin
2022 1st Place Genetraders National Resin Cup Winner - Orangeade Rosin