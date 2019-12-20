Noble Nectar
Fruity Pebbles VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#572)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Strain: Fruity Pebbles VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#572)
This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Fruity Pebbles “FPOG”
Description: There is nothing like a delicious bowl of fruity pebbles in the morning! This tropical berry aromatic hybrid is the perfect snack for any time.
This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Fruity Pebbles “FPOG”
Description: There is nothing like a delicious bowl of fruity pebbles in the morning! This tropical berry aromatic hybrid is the perfect snack for any time.
FPOG effects
Reported by real people like you
648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!