Noble Nectar
Bubba Sparkles VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#736)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Unicorn Poop + Bubba Kush
Description: Glitz and Glimmer, Glitter and Glam. Say it.. Out loud.. Bubba Sparkles. This perfect combination of euphoric giggly high with indica undertones will have you feeling magically fabulous!
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
