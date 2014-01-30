About this product

VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.



Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Unicorn Poop + Bubba Kush



Description: Glitz and Glimmer, Glitter and Glam. Say it.. Out loud.. Bubba Sparkles. This perfect combination of euphoric giggly high with indica undertones will have you feeling magically fabulous!