About this product

This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.



Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Fruity Pebbles “FPOG”



Description: There is nothing like a delicious bowl of fruity pebbles in the morning! This tropical berry aromatic hybrid is the perfect snack for any time.