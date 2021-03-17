Orange Apricot MAC Flawless (Single Source) LIVE Diamonds (B#759)
by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.
Lineage / Blend: (Indica Hybrid) Orange Apricot X MAC
Description: Great ready for a zesty, fresh take on concentrates! This strain is beautifully highlighted by cozy indica feels and relief.
About this strain
Orange Apricot
Orange Apricot, also known as "Legend Orange Apricot," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice and Apricot Helix. As you can imagine, this strain tastes and smells like bold citrus. Smoking Orange Apricot will help you shut off your brain and relax. It's excellent for putting your brain on autopilot to get through your list of chores. This strain usually comes with a thick coating of trichomes.
Orange Apricot effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
57% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
28% of people say it helps with ptsd
About this brand
Noble Nectar
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
