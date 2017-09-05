Platinum Kush Mints Premium Drizzle Solventless Badder (73-120u)
About this product
Our Solventless products are extracted straight from full top nugs, and go through a system of low temperatures and high pressure to allow for terpene preservation and high cannabinoid concentration!
About this strain
Platinum Kush, also known as "Platinum Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Afghani. This strain takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. The buzz from Platinum Kush has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.