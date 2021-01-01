Noble Nectar
Cherry Nectar VVS LIVE Plasma (B#692)
About this product
VVS: Our Very Very Special Line includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Boogie x Durban Poison
Description: Sweet on the nose but heavy on flavor for this strain! The combo of this strain allows for an uplifting and productive high!
