Noble Nectar
Citrus Orchard VVS LIVE Plasma (B#691)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
VVS: Our Very Very Special Line includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Wedding Crasher + Durban Poison
Description: Walk down the pathways of the orchard and get a sweet whiff of deliciousness!
Wedding Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
