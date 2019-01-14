Sherb Crasher Flawless (Single Source) Live Plasma (B#774)
by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Single Source: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Sunset Sherbet X Wedding Crasher
Description: Crash into this tasty strain with sweet citrusy undertones! You’ll get a nice balanced high from this hybrid and enjoy every second of it!
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Sunset Sherbet X Wedding Crasher
Description: Crash into this tasty strain with sweet citrusy undertones! You’ll get a nice balanced high from this hybrid and enjoy every second of it!
About this strain
Wedding Crasher
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Wedding Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Noble Nectar
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.