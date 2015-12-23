Loading…
Logo for the brand Noble Nectar

Noble Nectar

Coconut OTB VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#683)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

VVS: Our Very Very Special Line includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.

THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.

Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Blue Haze X Durban Poison

Description: Our Coconut OTB will immediately transport you to somewhere with sunshine and beach waves crashing! This yummy cross hybrid has strong aromas and flavor for a delicious smoking experience!

Blue Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
