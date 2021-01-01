Noble Nectar
Wedding Cake VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#573)
About this product
This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage/Blend: (Indica-Hybrid) Triangle Kush X Animal Mints
Description: Here comes the dab...Here comes the dab...and we're saying "I do!' forever.
Lineage/Blend: (Indica-Hybrid) Triangle Kush X Animal Mints
Description: Here comes the dab...Here comes the dab...and we're saying "I do!' forever.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!