Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Noble Nectar

Noble Nectar

Wedding Cake VVS LIVE Plasma (B#573)

About this product

This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.

Lineage/Blend: (Indica-Hybrid) Triangle Kush X Animal Mints

Description: Here comes the dab...Here comes the dab...and we're saying "I do!' forever.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!