About this product

VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.



Lineage/Blend: (Sativa Hybrid) Midnight Cookies



Description: You don’t have to sneak to the kitchen for this little snack! Perfect for pain management and mind clarity, this hybrid will hit the sweet spot.