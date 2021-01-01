Noble Nectar
Midnight Cookies VVS LIVE Plasma (B#575)
About this product
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage/Blend: (Sativa Hybrid) Midnight Cookies
Description: You don’t have to sneak to the kitchen for this little snack! Perfect for pain management and mind clarity, this hybrid will hit the sweet spot.
