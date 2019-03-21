White Cherry Wedding Cake Flawless (Single Source) LIVE Diamonds (B#532)
by Noble Nectar
HybridTHC 12%CBD —
Flawless - Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.
Strain: White Cherry Wedding Cake Diamonds
Lineage / Blend: White Cherry Truffle x (Wedding Cake x Deep Chunk) (Hybrid)
Description: White Cherry Truffle AND Wedding Cake! YASSSSSS
An Aficionado Seed project, White Cherry Truffle crosses a 2012 Chemdog Special Reserve with Cherry Lime #4, then crosses the result with Highland Afghani. Expanding on Cherry Noir (Chemdog x Cherry Lime #4) with the Afghani brings in notes of black cherry and white chocolate to complement aromas of fuel and roses. The euphoric Chemdog high takes off with the heavy Afghani influence, making this strain a powerful full-body experience.
White Cherry Truffle effects
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
