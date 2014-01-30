Noble Nectar
Orange Sangria VVS LIVE Diamonds (B#589)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Bubba Kush + Tangie Dream +GG4
Description: You’ll want to be sitting on a porch, enjoying the summer breeze with a side of this delicious little hybrid. Orange Sangria is what’s on the menu!
Lineage/Blend: (Hybrid) Bubba Kush + Tangie Dream +GG4
Description: You’ll want to be sitting on a porch, enjoying the summer breeze with a side of this delicious little hybrid. Orange Sangria is what’s on the menu!
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!