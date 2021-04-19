420 Premium Delta 8 & Delta 10 ALL GLASS CARTRIDGE 100% Natural True Terpenes



You get:



1.0ML All Borosilicate Glass Gold Plated Cartridge

Chain of Custody

Safety Data Sheet

Customer safety is paramount; that said, we only extract the highest quality lab-tested CBD Delta 8/ Delta 10 Distillate, mixed with official terpenes partner True Terpenes.



PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME



We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.



Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.



LOW TEMPERATURES



Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.



CLEANING



Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.



