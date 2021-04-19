420 Premium Delta 8 & Delta 10 ALL GLASS 1.0 ML CARTRIDGE STRAWNANA 100% Natural True Terpenes
THC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
420 Premium Delta 8 & Delta 10 ALL GLASS CARTRIDGE 100% Natural True Terpenes
You get:
1.0ML All Borosilicate Glass Gold Plated Cartridge
Chain of Custody
Safety Data Sheet
Customer safety is paramount; that said, we only extract the highest quality lab-tested CBD Delta 8/ Delta 10 Distillate, mixed with official terpenes partner True Terpenes.
PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME
We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.
Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.
LOW TEMPERATURES
Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.
CLEANING
Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.
About this strain
Strawnana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
About this brand
NoCouchLock.Com
Since our inception, No Couch Lock has established a reputable, compliant cannabinoid e-commerce website providing only the best organically grown, seed-to-sale delta 8 products in the market. We aim to provide a memorable experience when you shop on our online store, by offering quality products with top-rated customer service.
