420 Premium Delta 8 & Delta 10 ALL GLASS 1.0 ML CARTRIDGE ZKITTLEZ 100% Natural True Terpenes
About this product
You get:
1.0ML All Borosilicate Glass Gold Plated Cartridge
Chain of Custody
Safety Data Sheet
Customer safety is paramount; that said, we only extract the highest quality lab-tested CBD Delta 8/ Delta 10 Distillate, mixed with official terpenes partner True Terpenes.
PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME
We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.
Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.
LOW TEMPERATURES
Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.
CLEANING
Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.
About this strain
Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.
Blue Zkittlez effects
About this brand
