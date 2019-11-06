420 Premium Delta 8 & Delta 10 All Glass 1.0ML Disposable Rechargeable Battery OG Kush
About this product
You get:
1.0 All Borosilicate Glass Gold Plated Cartridge Disposable Rechargeable Battery
Chain of Custody
Safety Data Sheet
Customer safety is paramount; that said, we only extract the highest quality lab-tested CBD Delta 8/ Delta 10 Distillate, mixed with official terpenes partner True Terpenes.
PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME
We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.
Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.
LOW TEMPERATURES
Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.
CLEANING
Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME
We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.
Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.
LOW TEMPERATURES
Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.
CLEANING
Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.