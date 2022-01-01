BEAUTIFULLY HAND-TRIMMED

Our philosophy is quite simple, which is to grow the best possible version of the plant, and serve the original intentions of the seed, finally, cultivate and harvest the highest quality cannabinoids achievable.

That said, 420's Ultra-Premium Hand Trimmed CBD flower is indoor grown in our state-of-the-art 50K sq foot facility located in Denver, CO 80229. This is where the genetic profiles of our plants will need an approximate flowering duration ± 70 days.



After our harvest has fully matured we then CRYOGENICALLY freeze each and every single one of our plants. By doing so, we preserve the weight of the plant while concurrently achieving the size, smell, and taste of the NUGS that our retail partners and end-users are so desperately seeking.



Finally, we then move on to our next and final phase which is to meticulously hand-trim our harvest. We then package and sent it the final good directly to the retailer and or end-user.

By following this process we are truly a seed-to-sale grower.

