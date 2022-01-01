About this product
BEAUTIFULLY HAND-TRIMMED
CRYOGENICALLY FROZEN
INDOOR GROWN
CBD FLOWER
SATIVA
420's UNCUT GEMZ - Sativa
Our philosophy is quite simple, which is to grow the best possible version of the plant, and serve the original intentions of the seed, finally, cultivate and harvest the highest quality cannabinoids achievable.
That said, 420's Ultra-Premium Hand Trimmed CBD flower is indoor grown in our state-of-the-art 50K sq foot facility located in Denver, CO 80229. This is where the genetic profiles of our plants will need an approximate flowering duration ± 70 days.
After our harvest has fully matured we then CRYOGENICALLY freeze each and every single one of our plants. By doing so, we preserve the weight of the plant while concurrently achieving the size, smell, and taste of the NUGS that our retail partners and end-users are so desperately seeking.
Finally, we then move on to our next and final phase which is to meticulously hand-trim our harvest. We then package and sent it the final good directly to the retailer and or end-user.
By following this process we are truly a seed-to-sale grower.
#NO SEEDS #NO STEMS #NO COUCH LOCK
CRYOGENICALLY FROZEN
INDOOR GROWN
CBD FLOWER
SATIVA
420's UNCUT GEMZ - Sativa
Our philosophy is quite simple, which is to grow the best possible version of the plant, and serve the original intentions of the seed, finally, cultivate and harvest the highest quality cannabinoids achievable.
That said, 420's Ultra-Premium Hand Trimmed CBD flower is indoor grown in our state-of-the-art 50K sq foot facility located in Denver, CO 80229. This is where the genetic profiles of our plants will need an approximate flowering duration ± 70 days.
After our harvest has fully matured we then CRYOGENICALLY freeze each and every single one of our plants. By doing so, we preserve the weight of the plant while concurrently achieving the size, smell, and taste of the NUGS that our retail partners and end-users are so desperately seeking.
Finally, we then move on to our next and final phase which is to meticulously hand-trim our harvest. We then package and sent it the final good directly to the retailer and or end-user.
By following this process we are truly a seed-to-sale grower.
#NO SEEDS #NO STEMS #NO COUCH LOCK
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
#NoCouchLock
Since our inception, No Couch Lock has established a reputable, compliant cannabinoid e-commerce website providing only the best organically grown, seed-to-sale delta 8 products in the market. We aim to provide a memorable experience when you shop on our online store, by offering quality products with top-rated customer service.
PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME
We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.
Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.
LOW TEMPERATURES
Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.
CLEANING
Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.
PRECISION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME
We fill smarter by using the Jet-Fueler which is the first machine designed from the ground up to serve cartridge filling operations.
Jet Fueler's pharmaceutical pump, safe fluid path, ensures that our distillate only touches the highest quality and safest materials available. That said, all of the components in the fluid path are made entirely from fluoropolymers, Viton, Borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and ceramic. Swagelok fittings are used for all compression fittings and the pump dispensing valve is made from precision machined ceramic-on-ceramic without any lubricants or gaskets.
LOW TEMPERATURES
Thanks to the low temperatures, the Jet-Fueler's proportional-integral-derivative (PID) algorithms eliminate the guessing game on any temperature variation which maintains the overall quality and integrity of 420's distillate and terpenes by reducing the degradation of the distillate and oxidation.
CLEANING
Additionally, before and after every batch, our state-of-the-art equipment is rigorously cleaned using only food-grade, ethanol 200 proof, non-denatured alcohol.